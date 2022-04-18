Community in shock as murder investigation continues

Police forensics at Highgate in King's Lynn on Monday morning. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and sadness over the death of a woman who was found with serious injuries at her flat in King's Lynn.

Police launched a murder investigation after emergency services were called to the property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), where she later died.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and three people - a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s - have been arrested in connection with the incident. It is believed they remain in custody.

As the investigation continued, three forensic vans were at the scene on Monday morning while the local community came to terms with what had happened.

Jean Anderson, 64, said she got home at around 12.15am on Saturday and said there appeared to be nothing going on at the time. It was not until she was getting ready for bed half an hour later when she noticed the flashing blue lights.

The domestic assistant in critical care at the QEH, who has lived on the street for 38 years, said: "There were police cars, ambulances, and a fire engine.

"I thought it was something serious to see so many.

"It's very quiet down here usually.

"It's really sad, you don't think of it down your own street.

"I feel sorry for those people in the block of flats."

A neighbour living opposite, who asked not to be named, said while she had not heard anything her daughter-in-law and grandson had heard "noise and screaming".

She said: "You don't expect it.

"It's such a shame. The poor woman."

A 79-year-old woman, who has lived in the area just under a year, described Highgate as "nice and quiet".

She said: "Everyone is friendly and helps each other."

She added: "It's a sad world, to hear of this."

Another neighbour said: "I heard the sirens and saw the police activity - about 10 cop cars, three ambulances and fire brigade.

"Police were coming up, parking and running down.

"They were there until half four."

He added that he witnessed one man being handcuffed by officers on the street as he "was walking off", and his belongings taken from him.

Detectives in protective suits were seen entering and leaving the building over the weekend, and forensic officers were on scene again on Monday. Police officers were also stood guard outside the flat.

A cordon is still in place around the property.

Det Chief Insp Phill Gray, from the Joint Major Investigation Team, said at this time it appears that "all parties involved are known to one another".

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.