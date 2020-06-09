Search

Advanced search

Video

CCTV footage of hanging baskets being stolen from home

PUBLISHED: 08:27 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 09 June 2020

CCTV footage capture the theft of the hanging baskets from the Costessey home. Picture: Jill Burrage

CCTV footage capture the theft of the hanging baskets from the Costessey home. Picture: Jill Burrage

Archant

A community has rallied around a Norfolk woman after she shared her anger over the theft of hanging baskets.

Jill Burrage was left upset by the theft of two hanging baskets from her home. Picture: Jill BurrageJill Burrage was left upset by the theft of two hanging baskets from her home. Picture: Jill Burrage

CCTV footage has captured the moment hanging baskets worth £50 were stolen from Jill Burrage’s home in Costessey.

A thief stole two hanging baskets at around 7pm on Saturday May, 30.

Mrs Burrage, who makes the baskets every year and sells the surplus to top up her pension and cover the cost of the plants, said the theft left her feeling hurt.

“I was incensed.” she said. “Why would you take hanging baskets? They are not worth a lot of money and it made me feel angry and abused.

“During lockdown everyone is pulling together and a small minority - I stress a very small minority - seem to see it as an opportunity to gain. It really made my stomach turn and I have never had this problem before.”

It prompted Mrs Burrage, who is in her 60s and reported the theft to the police, to publish a post warning people about petty crime on a local Facebook group.

And within days members of the group had vowed to support Mrs Burrage by fundraising the cost of the hanging baskets.

Mrs Burrage, who has lived in Costessey for nearly 40 years, said: “One of the administrators put up a post for donations without my knowledge and said it was a shame I had lost out.

“I felt so moved by the incredible generosity of people and did not expect this at all. It really opened up my eyes to the place I’m living in and made me so proud to be a part of the community.”

The amount they raised was greater than the cost of the hanging baskets so Mrs Burrage has used the extra money to bake cakes for local services, including a funeral and a care home.

She said: “I wanted to pay their kindness forward. I started off feeling abused but because of their response I felt such warmth and faith and realised the majority of people out there are kind and caring.”

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report on Sunday May, 31 following an incident of theft. The incident happened at approximately 7pm on Saturday May, 30 when suspect(s) stole two hanging baskets from the driveway of a property in Costessey. Enquiries are ongoing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

People across Norwich area left without running water

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

A man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

People across Norwich area left without running water

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

Teenager starved of oxygen at birth in Norfolk hospital to get millions in compensation

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Network upgrade scheme speeding up town’s digital transformation

The undeveloped piece of land in Lowestoft that will site the ultra-fast broadband hub. The view looking south-west across the centre of the site for the land north of Barnards Way, Lowestoft. Picture: SWT Trading Ltd
Drive 24