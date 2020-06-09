Video

CCTV footage of hanging baskets being stolen from home

CCTV footage capture the theft of the hanging baskets from the Costessey home. Picture: Jill Burrage Archant

A community has rallied around a Norfolk woman after she shared her anger over the theft of hanging baskets.

Jill Burrage was left upset by the theft of two hanging baskets from her home. Picture: Jill Burrage Jill Burrage was left upset by the theft of two hanging baskets from her home. Picture: Jill Burrage

CCTV footage has captured the moment hanging baskets worth £50 were stolen from Jill Burrage’s home in Costessey.

A thief stole two hanging baskets at around 7pm on Saturday May, 30.

Mrs Burrage, who makes the baskets every year and sells the surplus to top up her pension and cover the cost of the plants, said the theft left her feeling hurt.

“I was incensed.” she said. “Why would you take hanging baskets? They are not worth a lot of money and it made me feel angry and abused.

“During lockdown everyone is pulling together and a small minority - I stress a very small minority - seem to see it as an opportunity to gain. It really made my stomach turn and I have never had this problem before.”

It prompted Mrs Burrage, who is in her 60s and reported the theft to the police, to publish a post warning people about petty crime on a local Facebook group.

And within days members of the group had vowed to support Mrs Burrage by fundraising the cost of the hanging baskets.

Mrs Burrage, who has lived in Costessey for nearly 40 years, said: “One of the administrators put up a post for donations without my knowledge and said it was a shame I had lost out.

“I felt so moved by the incredible generosity of people and did not expect this at all. It really opened up my eyes to the place I’m living in and made me so proud to be a part of the community.”

The amount they raised was greater than the cost of the hanging baskets so Mrs Burrage has used the extra money to bake cakes for local services, including a funeral and a care home.

She said: “I wanted to pay their kindness forward. I started off feeling abused but because of their response I felt such warmth and faith and realised the majority of people out there are kind and caring.”

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report on Sunday May, 31 following an incident of theft. The incident happened at approximately 7pm on Saturday May, 30 when suspect(s) stole two hanging baskets from the driveway of a property in Costessey. Enquiries are ongoing.”