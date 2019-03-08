Police seize Jaguar as alleged drug-driver had no insurance

A Jaguar XF was seized by police in Lowestoft after community intelligence helped officers. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Archant

A Jaguar XF has been seized by police after community intelligence helped officers.

#weneedyou! We cannot stress enough the importance of #communityintelligence

It's everyone's duty to keep our roads safe, see it, report it.

We will assess and action the info you provide us as we work tirelessly to protect you on the roads of @NorfolkPolice @SuffolkPolice #1826 https://t.co/KQAEFY33pO — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 2, 2019

The vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Monday, April 1.

Subsequent checks founds that the driver had no insurance, two illegal tyres and was allegedly drug-driving – as a prohibition notice was issued and the car seized.

They tweeted: “A Jaguar XF was stopped in @LowestoftPolice by #1826 based on community intelligence.

“Checks identified that the driver had no insurance, two illegal tyres and they provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for cannabis.”

