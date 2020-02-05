Search

Advanced search

'Enough is enough!' - Community calls for action after man is assaulted by group of young people

PUBLISHED: 17:23 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 05 February 2020

Shetrngham's Tesco store, where it has been claimed local teenagers have been causing problems by congregating at the entrance. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Shetrngham's Tesco store, where it has been claimed local teenagers have been causing problems by congregating at the entrance. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate an incident which saw a man in his sixties assaulted, robbed and verbally abused by a group of young people in Sheringham at the weekend.

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The victim, who was pushed to the ground and had his phone stolen in the walkway between the town's Tesco store and the high street, was unhurt, but the assault, which was filmed and posted on Facebook, had led to a social media storm.

The video has been shared more than 600 times, with a community page attracting more than 500 comments on the issue of anti-social behaviour in the town.

These have included calls to bring back police community support officers and introduce a curfew, to comments that "Sheringham isn't Beirut", and "Enough is enough!"

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he "felt terrible" when he read about the assault.

"The first thing I wanted to do was to talk to local police in Sheringham to understand why there was this recurrent problem," he added. "But I think the police are on top of it now and they've been overwhelmed by the response they have had from Sheringham young people, who have rallied to support them and condemn the actions of what is a small number of people who have been involved in these crimes."

You may also want to watch:

Groups of teenagers congregating at the entrance to the town's Tesco store was a problem, Mr Baker added, also suggesting a number of "simple" measures that could be introduced to address this.

These included switching off the store's public WiFi at night, locking the toilets and installing better lighting along the walkway leading to the town centre.

Parents also had a part to play in ensuring they knew where their children were after dark, Mr Baker added.

"My key message is that the police are well aware of who the perpetrators are and now a number of incidents have occurred, they can really make sure the people who have done these things are brought to book."

Sheringham Tesco store manager Leon Egmore said switching off the Wifi would just move the problem elsewhere, adding that the store's toilets were closed off at 7pm every evening and the area was well-lit at night.

"I think that, fundamentally, we have a problem as a town, and we need to deal with it as a community," he said.

A police spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing and no arrests had yet been made.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The air ambulance was called to Spooner Row after a car crash. Picture: Robert Foster

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24