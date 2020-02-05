'Enough is enough!' - Community calls for action after man is assaulted by group of young people

Shetrngham's Tesco store, where it has been claimed local teenagers have been causing problems by congregating at the entrance. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Police are continuing to investigate an incident which saw a man in his sixties assaulted, robbed and verbally abused by a group of young people in Sheringham at the weekend.

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The victim, who was pushed to the ground and had his phone stolen in the walkway between the town's Tesco store and the high street, was unhurt, but the assault, which was filmed and posted on Facebook, had led to a social media storm.

The video has been shared more than 600 times, with a community page attracting more than 500 comments on the issue of anti-social behaviour in the town.

These have included calls to bring back police community support officers and introduce a curfew, to comments that "Sheringham isn't Beirut", and "Enough is enough!"

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he "felt terrible" when he read about the assault.

"The first thing I wanted to do was to talk to local police in Sheringham to understand why there was this recurrent problem," he added. "But I think the police are on top of it now and they've been overwhelmed by the response they have had from Sheringham young people, who have rallied to support them and condemn the actions of what is a small number of people who have been involved in these crimes."

Groups of teenagers congregating at the entrance to the town's Tesco store was a problem, Mr Baker added, also suggesting a number of "simple" measures that could be introduced to address this.

These included switching off the store's public WiFi at night, locking the toilets and installing better lighting along the walkway leading to the town centre.

Parents also had a part to play in ensuring they knew where their children were after dark, Mr Baker added.

"My key message is that the police are well aware of who the perpetrators are and now a number of incidents have occurred, they can really make sure the people who have done these things are brought to book."

Sheringham Tesco store manager Leon Egmore said switching off the Wifi would just move the problem elsewhere, adding that the store's toilets were closed off at 7pm every evening and the area was well-lit at night.

"I think that, fundamentally, we have a problem as a town, and we need to deal with it as a community," he said.

A police spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing and no arrests had yet been made.