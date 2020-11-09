College reopened after students and staff evacuated over police incident

The College of West Anglia has been evacuated Picture: Matthew Usher Archant

Teaching at a college campus has resumed as “normal” after students and staff were evacuated following an incident which police attended.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The College of West Anglia closed its Tennyson Avenue campus in King’s Lynn this morning and students were directed to its sports campus at the nearby Lynnsport until “police advice the incident has been resolved.”

An update on Twitter said police have reopened the main site.

It said: “Following an earlier incident at the King’s Lynn campus, police have now re-opened the site. Students and staff who had been directed to Lynnsport are now making their way back to the main campus, where teaching and learning will resume as normal.”