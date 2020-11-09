College reopened after students and staff evacuated over police incident
PUBLISHED: 10:30 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 09 November 2020
Archant
Teaching at a college campus has resumed as “normal” after students and staff were evacuated following an incident which police attended.
The College of West Anglia closed its Tennyson Avenue campus in King’s Lynn this morning and students were directed to its sports campus at the nearby Lynnsport until “police advice the incident has been resolved.”
An update on Twitter said police have reopened the main site.
It said: “Following an earlier incident at the King’s Lynn campus, police have now re-opened the site. Students and staff who had been directed to Lynnsport are now making their way back to the main campus, where teaching and learning will resume as normal.”
