Warnings as multiple cold callers strike in Norfolk

There have been numerous reports of cold callers targeting the Norfolk area in the last few days.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards advise never to buy from cold callers and have recently issued the following warnings:

• Reports of a male carrying a large holdall cold calling in the Sprowston area.

• Reports of cold callers in the Costessey area offering to purchase gold and jewellery.

• Reports of a male cold calling in the Eaton area of Norwich offering to do undertake work on trees.

Last week they also issued alerts about two men wearing branded green tabards cold calling at properties in Caister enquiring about insulation, and two men cold calling at properties in Attleborough offering to carry out repair work.

The alerts remind the public that as well as refusing to buy from cold callers, they should never agree to have work done on or around your property.

The Trading Standards page asks that any further Norfolk sightings are reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.