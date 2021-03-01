Spate of cold callers prompts police warning

Published: 2:35 PM March 1, 2021

Police have issued a warning after door-to-door cold callers have been offering generators and cleaning products for sale door-to-door in parts of south Norfolk, including Hethersett, Poringland and Chedgrave. - Credit: Ian Burt

A spate of cold calling incidents reported across south Norfolk in recent days has sparked a police warning.

Norfolk Constabulary said they had received several reports of men cold calling at homes in Hethersett, Poringland, Chedgrave and the surrounding areas within the past week.

These cold callers have been offering generators and cleaning products for sale door-to-door.

Norfolk County Council's trading standards department advises people to never agree to buy goods from, or have work done by, someone that calls unannounced at their door, or approaches them on the street.

This message has been reinforced by Supt Chris Harvey, who has urged people not to talk to strangers on their doorstep if they have any doubt as to their intentions.

He said: "Please remember you do not have to open your door to cold callers. Close and lock your back door before answering the front door. If you do not recognise the person, speak through the closed and locked door.

"Lockdown guidelines mean door to door sales should not be carried out and sales activities should be undertaken remotely, such as by phone, online or mail.

"If they are selling something or offering to do any work on your house or garden, tell them you are not interested and ask them to leave. If they persist tell them you will call the police and call us on 999. If you have any doubt – keep them out.”

Norfolk Police said traders who cold call often don't provide full names, trading addresses or contact telephone numbers, resulting in it being virtually impossible to trace them if there are any problems with the work or goods.

If approached, when reporting doorstep incidents to police or trading standards try to supply key information including the description of the individual, their vehicle, including make, model and vehicle registration if possible.

Anyone feeling threatened by a cold caller should call 999 immediately. Anyone with information about suspected rogue traders should contact police on 101, Trading Standards.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.