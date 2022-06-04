Warning over knife selling scammers going door-to-door in west Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
Scammers going door-to-door selling kitchen knives, scissors and cleaning products in west Norfolk have prompted trading standards officers to issue a public warning.
Norfolk Trading Standards says it received reports a group of people were knocking on doors and offering the goods in Ashill, near Swaffham, on Monday, May 27.
It is thought the scammers could move on to other parts of Norfolk.
Trading Standards says the scammers have claimed to be ex-offenders or that they have "been in trouble with the police" and that selling the items was part of their "improvement".
The cold callers usually carry large holdall type bags or rucksacks containing household products.
Trading Standards advice is never deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to sell something.
Anyone who spots the scammers in Norfolk should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133, or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.
If they become threatening or approach vulnerable people, folk are urged to call 999.