Warnings after cold callers try to con Norfolk people out of cash

PUBLISHED: 10:03 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 16 August 2020

Trading Standards officers have issued a warning about cold callers. Pic: Press Association

Watchdogs have issued a warning for people to be on their guard over two scams, after reports cold callers have been trying to con people in Norfolk.

Trading Standards officers said they had a report from someone in Norfolk who has been receiving persistent telephone cold calls from a woman claiming to be collecting money for an overseas charity.

Norfolk Trading Standards, based at Norfolk County Council, say that charity fraud has been in operation for many years, with some collectors claiming to be raising money for legitimate charities whilst others set up their own fake charities.

Action Fraud have created list of checks to carry out to determine whether a charity is genuine before deciding to donate.

That includes:

Ask to see the identification of the fundraiser if you are asked to make a donation in person. All legitimate charity fundraisers carry official identification when fundraising. Make sure you are satisfied the identification is genuine.

All charities have to be registered with the Charity Commission. Visit the Charity Commission’s website to check if a charity is registered with them.

Don’t give out personal information and bank details to make a regular donation by Standing Order unless you are satisfied the person you are talking to is genuine You can always phone the charity back on a number published on the charity’s official website.

Trading Standards officers have also issued a warning after another cold call to a Norfolk person, where the caller claimed to be from the Office for Fair Trading.

The caller said there would-be victim had ‘a right to make a claim’. They told the person they were owed £5,000 and asked them to provide their bank account details so that the money could be transferred.

Trading Standards officers said people should be “very wary” of claims made during telephone cold calls.

They said if anyone else receives the same call or a similar one, they should not interact with them and should hang up.

Anyone who gets a telephone cold call they believe to be a scam should contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

