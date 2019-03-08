Police issue warning after woman approached by suspicious workman at petrol station

Police have warned people in a Norfolk village to be vigilant after a woman was approached by a suspicious workman at a petrol station.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a woman filling her car at a petrol station in Hethersett was approached by a man who offered to resurface her driveway.

Concerned by his approach, the woman contacted the police who reported the incident to trading standards.

South Norfolk police tweeted: "Hethersett - Reports of a male in the area yesterday cold calling trying to undertake driveway work. Please report any further sightings or info to Trading Standards 03454 040506."

A Norfolk County Council Trading Standards spokesperson, said: "We always advise to never deal with cold callers no matter what claims they're making. When looking to have work done on or around your property we recommend to only deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself and have obtained a written quotation from.

"Remember that if you're looking for a trader you can trust do try a Norfolk Trusted Trader, it's easy to search our directory and read feedback from their customers at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader

"Anyone concerned about possible rogue trader activity in Norfolk can contact us through our partners the Citizens Advice consumer helpline via their online reporting form or by telephone on 03454 04 05 06."