Coins worth £3,000 stolen from Norwich home

A number of coins worth £3,000 were stolen from a Norwich home in one of two burglaries thought to be linked.

They were stolen from a home on Gunton Lane between 4pm and 9.30pm on Monday March, 9.

It is believed to be linked to another burglary from a home on Olive Road which was broken into on the same day between 12.40pm and 1.20pm. Nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the areas during the times stated to come forward.

Please contact DC Matt Cornwall on 101 quoting crime reference 36/17306/20 or 36/17575/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.