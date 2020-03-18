Search

Advanced search

Coins worth £3,000 stolen from Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 15:32 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 18 March 2020

Coins worth £3,000 were stolen from a home on Gunton Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google

Coins worth £3,000 were stolen from a home on Gunton Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A number of coins worth £3,000 were stolen from a Norwich home in one of two burglaries thought to be linked.

They were stolen from a home on Gunton Lane between 4pm and 9.30pm on Monday March, 9.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed to be linked to another burglary from a home on Olive Road which was broken into on the same day between 12.40pm and 1.20pm. Nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the areas during the times stated to come forward.

Please contact DC Matt Cornwall on 101 quoting crime reference 36/17306/20 or 36/17575/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

‘We will remain open’ - Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

The bar at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap in Norwich. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Man arrested over hit-and-run in Norwich sentenced as serious charges dropped

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, on April 5 2019. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24