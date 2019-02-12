‘Our baby watched you steal his birthday toys’ - gifts stolen from child’s grave

Cohen Messenger's at home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A month after Cohen Messenger was laid to rest, thieves have raided his grave and stole his birthday presents leaving a trail of destruction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kirstie and Aimee Messenger had chosen his gifts before be died earlier this year. Picture: Contributed by Kirstie Messenger Kirstie and Aimee Messenger had chosen his gifts before be died earlier this year. Picture: Contributed by Kirstie Messenger

A month after Cohen Messenger was laid to rest, thieves have raided his grave and stole his birthday presents leaving a trail of destruction.

The Lowestoft boy, who had a “contagious smile” would have celebrated his fourth birthday with his twin Ethan on Thursday.

But after he was rushed to hospital with pneumonia on Christmas Day, he lost his long-fought battle with ill health and died in his mother’s arms.

After Ethan opened his birthday presents, Kirstie and Aimee Messenger went to Kirkley Cemetery to visit their late son.

The parents of Cohen Messenger are heartbroken after his birthday gifts were stolen from grave. Picture: Contributed by Kirstie Messenger The parents of Cohen Messenger are heartbroken after his birthday gifts were stolen from grave. Picture: Contributed by Kirstie Messenger

“We sat with him for quite a few hours and opened up his presents, we spent a lot of time down there chatting.

“We had picked a lot of his presents before he passed away so we left them on his grave and went to the church where his funeral was to light a candle for him.”

When the family gathered at his grave later that day, the gifts had been stolen, the solar lights smashed and his birthday card was in the bin.

“It is absolutely devastating and disgusting to steal stuff off a baby’s grave on his birthday.

When the family gathered at his grave later that day, the gifts had been stolen, the solar lights smashed and his birthday card was in the bin. Picture: Contributed by Kirstie Messenger When the family gathered at his grave later that day, the gifts had been stolen, the solar lights smashed and his birthday card was in the bin. Picture: Contributed by Kirstie Messenger

“When he was in the hospital I promised him I would buy him a Noah’s Ark if he got better because he loved animals but that was stolen, a bubble train was also taken, a light up fish tank was tipped over and all the little fish had been stolen.”

“I honestly don’t know who would do this to him, it is mind-boggling. It would have to be scum that has no morals.

“To steal from a baby’s grave, on their birthday - it was clearly his birthday too we had banners and balloons.

After the heartbreaking discovery, they remained by their son’s grave until late into the night.

“That’s his final resting place and he isn’t safe - he has been violated.”

“If somebody could just take the gifts back to him, it might just be a toy to you, but these toys have meaning behind them.

“Our baby watched you steal his birthday toys.”