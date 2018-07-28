Cocaine driver arrested in Norwich

Published: 3:26 PM July 28, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A driver was arrested in Norwich after testing positive for cocaine. Picture: NS Roads Policing and Firearms Unit - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested in Norwich after providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine.

https://twitter.com/NSRoadsPolicing/status/1023202143279439872

Police stopped a Vauxhall Zafira for having no insurance.

On further investigation the driver was found to have no license before police conducted a drug wipe which tested positive for cocaine.

On Twitter Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads Policing and Firearms Unit posted: 'Vehicle stopped in Norwich for no ins, driver also had no license #Sec165 #Seized & then provided a positive drug wipe for cocaine. #Arrested #Fatal4 #NotWorthTheRisk 1643/7007.'