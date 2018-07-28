News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cocaine driver arrested in Norwich

Marc Betts

Published: 3:26 PM July 28, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
A driver was arrested in Norwich after testing positive for cocaine.

A driver was arrested in Norwich after testing positive for cocaine. Picture: NS Roads Policing and Firearms Unit - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested in Norwich after providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine.

Police stopped a Vauxhall Zafira for having no insurance.

On further investigation the driver was found to have no license before police conducted a drug wipe which tested positive for cocaine.

On Twitter Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads Policing and Firearms Unit posted: 'Vehicle stopped in Norwich for no ins, driver also had no license #Sec165 #Seized & then provided a positive drug wipe for cocaine. #Arrested #Fatal4 #NotWorthTheRisk 1643/7007.'

