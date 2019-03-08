Driver found with cannabis and cocaine in system
PUBLISHED: 15:15 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 20 May 2019
An alleged drug driver was pulled over by police after failing a drug wipe test over the weekend.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled aside the driver after they were caught speeding on Saturday in Lowestoft.
In a Tweet, they said: "A vehicle was seen driving at excess speed in #lowestoft. Despite the driver's protests a positive @DrugWipeUK indicated they did use illegal substances. #arrested #fatal4 #makingtheroadssafer #1826."
Traces of cannabis and cocaine were found in the drivers system, despite telling police they were not under the influence.
On May 4, Sgt Chris Harris said in a Tweet: "Lots of discussion around limits for illegal drugs under Sec5a Road Traffic Act & why, if they're illegal!
"Limits are set with a 'zero tolerance' approach but to avoid any accidental exposure, making it easier to prosecute & make roads safer #Fatal4 @DrugWipeUK @EDP24"