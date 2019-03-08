Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver found with cannabis and cocaine in system

PUBLISHED: 15:15 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 20 May 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled aside the driver after they were caught speeding. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled aside the driver after they were caught speeding. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Archant

An alleged drug driver was pulled over by police after failing a drug wipe test over the weekend.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled aside the driver after they were caught speeding on Saturday in Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

In a Tweet, they said: "A vehicle was seen driving at excess speed in #lowestoft. Despite the driver's protests a positive @DrugWipeUK indicated they did use illegal substances. #arrested #fatal4 #makingtheroadssafer #1826."

Traces of cannabis and cocaine were found in the drivers system, despite telling police they were not under the influence.

On May 4, Sgt Chris Harris said in a Tweet: "Lots of discussion around limits for illegal drugs under Sec5a Road Traffic Act & why, if they're illegal!

"Limits are set with a 'zero tolerance' approach but to avoid any accidental exposure, making it easier to prosecute & make roads safer #Fatal4 @DrugWipeUK @EDP24"

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Farm machinery firm ‘inspires next generation’ at launch of new depot

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists