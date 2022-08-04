Campaign aims to fill food bank summer shortfalls

The East of England Co-op is encouraging customers to Shop & Share this summer by donating to local food banks - Credit: Ashley Pickering

An appeal has been launched for food bank donations to support Norfolk families in crisis over the summer holidays.

The East of England Co-op’s ‘Shop & Share’ campaign comes as struggling households face the financial pressures of the school holidays amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The East of England Co-op is encouraging customers to donating to local food banks over the summer - Credit: Ashley Pickering

It comes as the amount of donations to food banks in the summer months drop to typically less than half than that of donations made at peak periods, such as Christmas.

Images released as part of the campaign illustrated how much-needed items can fall to low levels.

The Co-Op, which supports 25 food banks across the region, is displaying ‘Shop and Share’ signs on shelves urging shoppers to donate items at collection points.

Norwich foodbank project manager Hannah Worsley said: “Many people feel motivated to donate to food banks during the festive month as it is of course a time for giving.

Project manager Hannah Worsley . PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

"But there are families in crisis all year round that need our support, especially during the summer holidays, and donations can drop dramatically this time of year.

“We are particularly in need of instant mash, canned meat and male and female deodorant at the moment.”