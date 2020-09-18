Search

Supermarket cashpoint sealed off after break-in attempt

PUBLISHED: 10:11 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 18 September 2020

The cashpoint at the East of England Co-op shop on Dereham Road in Norwich has been sealed off. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The cashpoint at the East of England Co-op shop on Dereham Road in Norwich has been sealed off. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A cashpoint has been sealed off after an attempted theft at a supermarket in Norwich.

The cashpoint at the East of England Co-op shop on Dereham Road in Norwich has been sealed off. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The cash machine at the East of England Co-op store on Dereham Road has been cordoned off with tape.

The tape, which has “evidence” stamped over it, appeared on Friday morning.

It is thought thieves attempted to break into the cash machine in the early hours of the morning.

More to follow.

