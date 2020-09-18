Supermarket cashpoint sealed off after break-in attempt

The cashpoint at the East of England Co-op shop on Dereham Road in Norwich has been sealed off. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A cashpoint has been sealed off after an attempted theft at a supermarket in Norwich.

The cash machine at the East of England Co-op store on Dereham Road has been cordoned off with tape.

The tape, which has “evidence” stamped over it, appeared on Friday morning.

It is thought thieves attempted to break into the cash machine in the early hours of the morning.

More to follow.

