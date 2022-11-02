Jury hears closing speeches in Norfolk murder trial

Forensics officers on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Chris Bishop

A jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering another woman who was stabbed to death in her own flat have heard closing speeches in the case.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, has gone on trial accused of murdering Dace Kalkerte, also 50, who suffered a total of 25 wounds in an attack at her flat in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, on April 15 this year.

Ms Kalkerte died the following day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A jury at King's Lynn Crown Court heard closing speeches from both the prosecution and defence on Wednesday (November 2) afternoon.

In his speech, Andrew Jackson, for the crown, said: "The prosecution case is that she (Klicneliene) is the murderer. That hasn't changed."

He said Klicneliene's case was that she found the victim in the hallway but the prosecution insists the evidence shows the defendant had been in the kitchen with her footprints found in the victim's blood.

Mr Jackson said: "The defendant's hands and feet were not just in that kitchen but in that kitchen when Dace's blood was being spilt."

He said "something happened" between the defendant, who knows but has chosen not to explain it, and the victim that "led to that terrible explosion of violence".

Tracy Ayling KC, defending, in her closing speech, said there was "no evidence of so called explosive anger" between the defendant and the victim.

She said they had "only met for the first time that day" and had "hugged" as they "happily" walked back to the victim's flat.

Miss Ayling said while the prosecution insist "there must have been a row, there's no evidence of it".

She said: "Even the most ferocious anger must have a cause and there is none."

Miss Ayling said Klicneliene "didn't run away" but went out and tried to seek help after waking up and finding Ms Kalkerte.

The barrister suggested to the jury there was plenty of places to run, escape and hide and said they "couldn't rule out someone else being responsible for the stabbing of Ms Kalkerte".

She said that with no motive, evidence of anger or running away by Klicneliene the jury could not be sure, as they were required to be, that the defendant committed this murder.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, has denied murder.

The trial continues.