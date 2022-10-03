Jury hears closing speeches in fatal A140 crash trial

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 - Credit: Simon Parkin

A jury in the trial of a woman accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving have heard closing speeches in the case.

Lynne Warden, 75, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, has gone on trial having denied causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 at Dickleburgh, near Diss.

It comes after David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after his BMW motorbike collided with the rear of Warden's Ford C-Max car at about 3pm on January 10, 2020.

Jurors at Norwich Crown Court heard closing addresses from both the prosecution and defence on Monday (October 3).

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said Mr Clarke had been travelling between 55mph and 60mph on his motorbike when Warden "pulled across the road in front of him".

He said: "He had no time, no opportunity to brake or swerve or in any way avoid the collision."

Mr Spence said after the crash Warden had told witnesses "I didn't see him" but insisted she said that "not because he wasn't there but because she wasn't looking properly".

The prosecutor said it had been "an error on her part" and while it might only have been a "momentary error" it had "the most tragic consequences".

Mr Spence said: "It was an error that need not have happened, it was an error that shouldn't have happened because if she had looked in a way an ordinary, competent driver would then she would have seen the motorcyclist and she wouldn't have pulled out."

The jury of 10 women and two men also heard from Jude Durr, defending, who described it as a "tragic case" and a "genuine human tragedy".

He said driving was a human activity not a perfect science adding that even competent and careful drivers "on occasion make a mistake".

Mr Durr said Warden, who had "pretty close to an exemplary driving record" had not set out to "end someone's life".

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 - Credit: Archant

He said she had looked twice before moving off but "didn't see the bike".

Mr Durr insisted careful and competent drivers were "fallible" and made mistakes.

He urged the jury to find her not guilty.

The trial continues.