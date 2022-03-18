Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A woman whose ex-husband is accused of murdering their baby played no part in the collusion to cover up what was happening to her daughter, a court was told.

Carly Easey, 36, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of allowing the death of her daughter Eleanor to occur as well as a charge of cruelty.

Her former husband Christopher Easey, 31, who she is now divorced from, is accused of murdering his daughter and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

On Friday (March 18) Elizabeth Marsh QC, in a closing speech for Carly Easey, said the defendant "knows she has made mistakes and admits she has told lies".

But Miss Marsh said she was of good character, an "exemplary employee" and "impressive individual" who played no part in the death of her child due to injuries inflicted by her husband "who was abusing her baby".

The jury has been told Carly Easey colluded with her then husband and that she "lied for him" but Miss Marsh insisted this was "simply not true".

Following Eleanor's death her mother was arrested for murder but Miss Marsh said it was "a murder she had not committed and had not been a party to."

While Carly was in prison Miss Marsh said the defendant "came to the gradual realisation that the man she married and had defended was a liar of the grossest proportions".

She said Carly had read prosecution case papers in prison and "knew that her husband had killed her baby".

Miss Marsh said Carly had initially "stuck by him because she believed him" but added "when she found out the truth, she left him".

Miss Marsh said Eleanor suffered "no injuries attributable to Carly" who had "witnessed nothing" and there was "no evidence to suggest she did".

She said: "How difficult must it be for her now to realise that she has failed her baby - not because she knew but because she didn't know her husband".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.