Small, unusual clock stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a clock was stolen in Swaffham.

An unusual clock has been stolen following a burglary.

A four-inch clock in the design of a penny farthing was stolen from a house in Swaffham.

It happened at a property on Haspalls Road sometime between Friday March 22 and Monday March 25 after an unknown number of suspects forced entry inside the building.

Police from Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for information and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around these times.

- Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Mark Barron at Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference 36/20126/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.