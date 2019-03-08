Search

Investigation completed into death of motorcyclist

PUBLISHED: 11:56 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 22 August 2019

Clive Ling at Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay.

Clive Ling at Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay.

Archant

An investigation into the death of a motorcyclist who crashed during a race meeting in Belgium has been completed, a court heard today.

Clive Ling, a former sheet metal worker from Harwick near Long Stratton, was competing in the Open Trophy at the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, on July 28, 2018.

The 52-year-old classic racer suffered fatal injuries when he fell from his bike.

At an inquest review, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "I understand the investigation has been concluded in Belgium and requests have been made for reports."

Mrs Lake adjounred the full inquest until October 23. Mr Ling was a member of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.

He worked for almost three decades as a sheet metal worker for Attleborough company Competition Fabrications, where he made and restored owner race cars and motorcycles and parts.

