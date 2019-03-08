Investigation completed into death of motorcyclist

Clive Ling at Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay. Archant

An investigation into the death of a motorcyclist who crashed during a race meeting in Belgium has been completed, a court heard today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clive Ling, a former sheet metal worker from Harwick near Long Stratton, was competing in the Open Trophy at the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, on July 28, 2018.

You may also want to watch:

The 52-year-old classic racer suffered fatal injuries when he fell from his bike.

At an inquest review, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "I understand the investigation has been concluded in Belgium and requests have been made for reports."

Mrs Lake adjounred the full inquest until October 23. Mr Ling was a member of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.

He worked for almost three decades as a sheet metal worker for Attleborough company Competition Fabrications, where he made and restored owner race cars and motorcycles and parts.