Mystery over 200km/h death of motorcylist in Belgium

PUBLISHED: 15:42 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 23 October 2019

Clive Ling, who died during a street race in Belgium, pictured in 2017 at Snetterton Picture: Barry Clay.

Clive Ling, who died during a street race in Belgium, pictured in 2017 at Snetterton Picture: Barry Clay.

The cause of the crash in Belgium that killed an "accomplished and experienced" motorcyclist is not known, an inquest has heard.

Clive Ling, a former sheet metal worker from Hardwick near Long Stratton, died while competing in the Open Trophy at the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia on July 28, 2018.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene when he came off his bike during the endurance competition.

At an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, October 23 the court heard Mr Ling, who began motorcycling at the age of nine, was travelling at about 200km per hour when he was thrown off his bike and suffered multiple injuries.

Mr Ling had been wearing a helmet but it came off during the crash.

The court also heard that he was identified by his wife of 12 years at the Belgian circuit. She had been attending the competition with a colleague and was recording Mr Ling's lap times

In a written statement, Mrs Ling said: "At that moment my whole world fell apart."

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "We have very little information at all as the Belgian police decided there was no offence committed and the investigation was discontinued."

In a short narrative conclusion, Ms Blake said: "An accident occurred, although it is not known how the accident occurred, but Mr Ling died of multiple injuries."

Ms Blake added: "It is probably not any consolation at all, but he died doing something he loved."

Mr Ling was described as an "accomplished and experienced driver" and had taken part in three endurance races before.

He was a member of several motorcycle clubs including the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) and the Vintage Motor Cycle Club (VMCC) and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.

Mr Ling worked for nearly three decades as a sheet metal worker for Attleborough company Competition Fabrications, where he made and restored race cars and motorcycles and parts.

He was born in Norwich but lived in the village of Hardwick for the majority of his life and was a parish councillor at the time of his death.

