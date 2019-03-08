Man charged with firearms offence after Lowestoft estate evacuated

A man arrested after a Lowestoft estate was evacuated by police will face no further action over a terrorism arrest.

But Clinton Hicks, 59,of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, was charged with section 5(1 - ABA) of the firearms act on the afternoon of Friday 2 August.

Clinton Hicks is scheduled to appear in custody at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday, 3 August.

On Sunday, 28 July, a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He was then further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

He was charged as above. No further action was taken in relation to the arrest for terrorism.