'Irresponsible' owner of class A drugs drops stash while jumping out of window

the drugs were dropped in the Webdell Court area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich police Norwich police

A bag of class A drugs was dropped as its owner jumped out of a window trying to avoid police.

It happened in the Webdell Court area of Norwich on Sunday, at around midday.

Police retrieved the bag and tweeted: "Looking for one irresponsible owner of class A drugs from the Webdell Court area of Norwich South. Lost when jumping out of a window while officers were conducting visits in the area.

They added: "Please contact us to discuss further."