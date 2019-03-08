'Irresponsible' owner of class A drugs drops stash while jumping out of window
PUBLISHED: 13:03 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 12 May 2019
Norwich police
A bag of class A drugs was dropped as its owner jumped out of a window trying to avoid police.
It happened in the Webdell Court area of Norwich on Sunday, at around midday.
Police retrieved the bag and tweeted: "Looking for one irresponsible owner of class A drugs from the Webdell Court area of Norwich South. Lost when jumping out of a window while officers were conducting visits in the area.
They added: "Please contact us to discuss further."