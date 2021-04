Published: 10:41 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A man has been charge in connection with dealing Class A drugs. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man has been charged in connection with dealing Class A drugs.

Nathaniel Douglas, aged 30, from Leatherhead in Surrey, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and supplying a Class A drug between Friday, January 5 and Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Douglas is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.