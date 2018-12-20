Search

Class A drugs and cannabis seized from Norwich property

20 December, 2018 - 15:04
Drugs found by police at a property at Peterson Road, Norwich. Photo: Norwich police

Drugs found by police at a property at Peterson Road, Norwich. Photo: Norwich police

Norwich police

Class A drugs and cannabis have been seized from a property in Norwich.

Police swooped on a property in Peterson Road, in the Mile Cross area of Norwich, on Thursday.

It followed intelligence passed to police about drug activity at the property.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers have seized a large amount of cannabis and a small bag of suspected Class A drugs – the female occupant was spoken to by officers and will be dealt with in due course.”

