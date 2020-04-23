County out in force once again to join emotional Clap for Carers

Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Waves of applause were sent rippling around Norfolk once more last night as the region again showed its appreciation for our hard-working NHS and care workers.

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families once again took to the streets, clapping their hands, banging pots and pans and chiming in musically to show dedicated health workers just how much they are appreciated during these tough times.

As the county again observed Clap for Carers, sending waves of applause rippling across Norfolk, emergency workers, including police officers and firefighters, as well as hospital staff, were on hand to show each other much-deserved appreciation at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - as has become the defiant symbol of the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 outbreak each Thursday night at 8pm.

Even the animal kingdom got involved in the applause in some parts, with Norfolk Constabulary’s police dog Billy barking along with the applause outside the hospital.

Sgt Chris Harris wrote on Twitter: “Central team and I have just been to the NNUH outside the wards to say thank you NHS. Even PD Billy wanted to say thank you.”

There was a similar ovation at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth where the applause was broadcast live via the hospital’s Facebook page.

And elsewhere across the county, families once again took to the street clapping their hands, banging pots and pans and chiming in musically to show dedicated health workers just how much they are appreciated during these tough times.

On social media, Norwich City Football Club got involved, posting a minute-long montage of players past and present clapping their hands.

The video included current players like Timm Klose, Christoph Zimmermann and Alex Tettey and club legends Wes Hoolahan, Jeremy Goss and Adam Drury.

In Norwich, City Hall was again illuminated in blue, as the city council also showed its appreciation.

Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Fire services lift firefighter up to video the clap.Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Fire services lift firefighter up to video the clap.Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. RAC worker attend to Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. RAC worker attend to Thank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Fire servces attend toThank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Fire servces attend toThank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Fire servces attend toThank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Clap for carers 23/04/2020 Norfolk and Norwich Hopsital. Fire servces attend toThank you NHS clap amid COVID19 crisis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

