Town Hall bathed in blue to mark Clap for Carers

Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal, chief executive Sheila Oxtoby and council leader Carl Smith join emergency service teams for the weekly Clap for Carers at the Town Hall. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

A town hall was bathed in blue light last night to recognise the key workers on the Coronavirus frontline.

Great Yarmouth’s Town Hall switched on the decorative lights at 8pm on Thursday night, as part of the weekly Clap for Carers.

The Victorian clock tower, clock face and entrance lamps will now be lit in blue every evening for the forseeable to honour the local NHS staff, carers, council staff, other key workers, volunteers and businesses on the frontline.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “The whole community, across the borough and Norfolk, has come together to respond to this challenge, and the council is proud to be part of that, working alongside other agencies, our voluntary and community sector and businesses.

“Inside, the Town Hall has become a food distribution hub supporting local foodbanks, so it’s fitting that the outside is now a blue beacon of our whole community’s thanks and recognition of the sterling work everyone is doing, including local NHS staff and carers, to keep people safe and save lives.”

Joining Councillor Smith, while observing social distancing, were Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal and chief executive Sheila Oxtoby, along with local police and fire officers in emergency services vehicles displaying blue flashing lights.

Councillor Jeal said: “Lighting up our landmark Town Hall pays tribute symbolically to the dedicated local NHS staff, carers, council staff, other key workers, volunteers and businesses who are working hard and, in some cases, potentially risking themselves, to support their community.

“We are all really proud to see the lights switch on and to participate in the Clap for Carers.

“It was great to see the Town Hall bathed in blue.”

The recognition comes after Councillor Smith and tourist bosses warned Great Yarmouth was closed to visitors this Easter weekend, amid fears people with rush to beaches, parks and beauty spots to enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend.

Residents across the county once again breifly stepped out of the safety of their own homes to salute the NHS staff bravely battling to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clap for our carers, which takes place every Thursday at 8pm, sees the nation break into applause to recognise the key workers.