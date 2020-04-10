Search

Advanced search

Town Hall bathed in blue to mark Clap for Carers

PUBLISHED: 11:07 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 10 April 2020

Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal, chief executive Sheila Oxtoby and council leader Carl Smith join emergency service teams for the weekly Clap for Carers at the Town Hall. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal, chief executive Sheila Oxtoby and council leader Carl Smith join emergency service teams for the weekly Clap for Carers at the Town Hall. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

A town hall was bathed in blue light last night to recognise the key workers on the Coronavirus frontline.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall bathed in blue light to mark the weekly Clap for Carers. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilGreat Yarmouth Town Hall bathed in blue light to mark the weekly Clap for Carers. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth’s Town Hall switched on the decorative lights at 8pm on Thursday night, as part of the weekly Clap for Carers.

The Victorian clock tower, clock face and entrance lamps will now be lit in blue every evening for the forseeable to honour the local NHS staff, carers, council staff, other key workers, volunteers and businesses on the frontline.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “The whole community, across the borough and Norfolk, has come together to respond to this challenge, and the council is proud to be part of that, working alongside other agencies, our voluntary and community sector and businesses.

“Inside, the Town Hall has become a food distribution hub supporting local foodbanks, so it’s fitting that the outside is now a blue beacon of our whole community’s thanks and recognition of the sterling work everyone is doing, including local NHS staff and carers, to keep people safe and save lives.”

Joining Councillor Smith, while observing social distancing, were Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal and chief executive Sheila Oxtoby, along with local police and fire officers in emergency services vehicles displaying blue flashing lights.

Councillor Jeal said: “Lighting up our landmark Town Hall pays tribute symbolically to the dedicated local NHS staff, carers, council staff, other key workers, volunteers and businesses who are working hard and, in some cases, potentially risking themselves, to support their community.

“We are all really proud to see the lights switch on and to participate in the Clap for Carers.

“It was great to see the Town Hall bathed in blue.”

The recognition comes after Councillor Smith and tourist bosses warned Great Yarmouth was closed to visitors this Easter weekend, amid fears people with rush to beaches, parks and beauty spots to enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend.

Residents across the county once again breifly stepped out of the safety of their own homes to salute the NHS staff bravely battling to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clap for our carers, which takes place every Thursday at 8pm, sees the nation break into applause to recognise the key workers.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Lockdown could last ‘several more weeks’, Government adviser warns

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town Hall bathed in blue to mark Clap for Carers

Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal, chief executive Sheila Oxtoby and council leader Carl Smith join emergency service teams for the weekly Clap for Carers at the Town Hall. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Drive 24