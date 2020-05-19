Are any of these yours? Police try to find owners of stolen goods

Contact police on 101 if you recognise any of these stolen items, believed to have been taken in King's Lynn or the surrounding areas. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Have you been the victim of a theft lately? If so, your lost items might be lying around for you to claim.

Police have recovered a large number of items believed to have been stolen in King’s Lynn and the surrounding areas, and are appealing for their rightful owners to come forward.

The haul is mostly made up of electrical items.

Also among the stolen possessions recovered are two Suzuki generators, assorted name-brand power tools from the likes of Stihl, Ryobi and Kipor, and a blue mini motorbike.

If you recognise any items, please call 101 and ask to speak to PC1155 Brooks.

