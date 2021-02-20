Teenager re-bailed as probe continues into city stabbing

Published: 6:45 AM February 20, 2021

Part of Chambers Road in Norwich was sealed off after a man was stabbed. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has been re-bailed.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, January 9 to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area following reports a man had been stabbed.

The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours seeing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, following the incident.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the Norwich area in connection with the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing" and the teen had been re-bailed until April 9.

Anyone who was in the Chambers Road/Bolingbroke Road area at about 9pm on January 9 and saw an altercation, should call police on 101.