Teenager re-bailed as probe continues into city stabbing
- Credit: Dan Grimmer
A teenager arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has been re-bailed.
Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, January 9 to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area following reports a man had been stabbed.
The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours seeing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, following the incident.
An 18-year-old man was arrested in the Norwich area in connection with the incident.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing" and the teen had been re-bailed until April 9.
Anyone who was in the Chambers Road/Bolingbroke Road area at about 9pm on January 9 and saw an altercation, should call police on 101.
