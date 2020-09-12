Search

Man to be sentenced for making more than 37,000 indecent images

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is due to be sentenced later this month after he admitted making more than 37,000 indecent images of children.

Adrian Bryan, 65, of St Clements Hill, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month having been charged with a total of eight offences, including three of making indecent images of children, three of distributing indecent photographs of children, one of possessing prohibited images of a child and another of possessing extreme pornographic images.

The court heard the offences, which are said to have taken place between August 2005 and January 2019, included the making of 35,344 category C moving and still images of children, 863 category B images as well as 820 of the most serious, namely category A images.

Bryan, who was represented by Simon Nicholls in the magistrates court, pleaded guilty to all offences and is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on September 28.

