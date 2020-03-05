Search

'Could have been a knife' - Norwich City fan mugged ahead of Spurs triumph

PUBLISHED: 14:55 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 05 March 2020

The traveling Norwich fans before the FA Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 04/03/2020

The traveling Norwich fans before the FA Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 04/03/2020

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A Norwich City fan has told of his shock after being mugged on his way to the club's FA Cup triumph against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old, who did not wish to be named, travelled to the capital from university in Middlesbrough, arriving in London more than two hours before kick-off.

With time to spare he decided to walk from King's Cross station to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, where he was meeting his parents and brothers as one of the 9,000 Canaries fans who attended the tie.

However, on his way to the stadium he was stopped by a man who initially asked him for the time and made pleasant conversation - but soon turned on him and robbed him of his phone and some cash.

The student said: "To begin with he just asked me for the time so I took my phone out and told him. He then carried on walking in the same direction and we started chatting - he asked me things like where I was from and why I was there.

"Then all of a sudden he stood directly in front of me, blocking me path, and pointed to something in his pocket. I couldn't see what it was but it easily could have been a knife so I was scared.

"He then told me to hand over my phone and whatever cash and bank cards I had then clear off. He patted me down to see if I had anything else and thankfully he didn't feel my wallet, then I ran off. As I did I kept checking over my shoulder and as soon as he was out of sight I found somebody to ask for help and phoned the police."

The fan made it to the ground with around 10 minutes left to kick-off, then spent the majority of the game making arrangements to cancel bank cards and phone SIM card.

He said: "It wasn't until about the 60-minute mark that I was really able to take in how impressive the atmosphere was and how many fans had attended. The result definitely helped me feel a little better, although we had to leave early to catch the train home. I ended up watching the penalty shootout on the train next to some Tottenham fans."

The incident happened at around 5.20pm, close to Finsbury Park.

