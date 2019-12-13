Police appeal after iPad taken in city burglary
PUBLISHED: 12:13 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 13 December 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for information after an iPad mini was taken during a burglary on the outskirts of Norwich.
A property in Brambling Lane, Cringleford, was burgled sometime between 3.45pm and 6.20pm on Saturday, December 7.
You may also want to watch:
An iPad mini and jewellery were taken by the offenders.
Anyone who may have information or dash cam footage from the area at the time should contact Detective Constable Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/85498/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.