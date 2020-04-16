Search

Have you seen Chutney, the Jack Russell stolen from his family’s farm?

PUBLISHED: 14:17 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 16 April 2020

Chutney the Jack Russell is still missing after being stolen from Cavick House Farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

Chutney the Jack Russell is still missing after being stolen from Cavick House Farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

Archant

A family whose beloved dog was stolen from their farm has issued another appeal for his return.

Chutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has been stolen from a farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber familyChutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has been stolen from a farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

Elizabeth Barber’s three-year-old Jack Russell, Chutney, went missing from Cavick House Farm in Wymondham at around 4.30pm on Friday, April 3.

Regular customers later reported seeing him being bundled into a red car occupied by a man, a woman with blonde hair and a girl with black hair.

Charlotte Barber was diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old. Picture: Barber familyCharlotte Barber was diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old. Picture: Barber family

Chutney has a special place in the family’s heart having served as loving companion to Miss Barber’s sister, Charlotte, who died in 2018 following a near-lifelong battle with brain tumours.

But almost two weeks after Chutney was taken he has still not been found, despite the family offering a £1000 reward.

“You wonder how much longer this can continue,” said Miss Barber. “We’re at the stage where we don’t care about arrests - we just want him home.

“Everyone’s got a conscience and you would think the link with Charlotte might convince someone to do the right thing.”

Elizabeth Barber and Mitchel Britten, whose Jack Russell, Chutney, has been stolen from their farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber familyElizabeth Barber and Mitchel Britten, whose Jack Russell, Chutney, has been stolen from their farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

Anyone with information should contact PC Ben Pitman, quoting crime reference 36/22897/20.

Chutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has been stolen from a farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber familyChutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has been stolen from a farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

