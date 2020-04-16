Have you seen Chutney, the Jack Russell stolen from his family’s farm?
A family whose beloved dog was stolen from their farm has issued another appeal for his return.
Elizabeth Barber’s three-year-old Jack Russell, Chutney, went missing from Cavick House Farm in Wymondham at around 4.30pm on Friday, April 3.
Regular customers later reported seeing him being bundled into a red car occupied by a man, a woman with blonde hair and a girl with black hair.
Chutney has a special place in the family’s heart having served as loving companion to Miss Barber’s sister, Charlotte, who died in 2018 following a near-lifelong battle with brain tumours.
But almost two weeks after Chutney was taken he has still not been found, despite the family offering a £1000 reward.
“You wonder how much longer this can continue,” said Miss Barber. “We’re at the stage where we don’t care about arrests - we just want him home.
“Everyone’s got a conscience and you would think the link with Charlotte might convince someone to do the right thing.”
Anyone with information should contact PC Ben Pitman, quoting crime reference 36/22897/20.
