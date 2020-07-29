Search

Advanced search

‘I’m appalled’ - Bishop’s message of solidarity to mosque after arson attack

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 July 2020

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Archant

The Church of England most senior figure locally has shared a message of solidarity after an arson attack on the site of a city mosque.

Fire damage at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon ParkinFire damage at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police launched an arson investigation after a blaze at a building on Aylsham Road in Norwich in the early hours of Monday morning.

The site, which was the former King Edward VII pub, is currently undergoing a £1m revamp by the East Anglian Bangladeshi Islamic Trust.

Police at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon ParkinPolice at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

READ MORE: Police investigation after arson attack at Norwich mosque

A spokesman for the police said the fire damaged the outbuilding only, where a man was seen starting a fire before leaving the area.

Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack and expressed interfaith solidarity.

Bishop Graham said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the fire at Aylsham Road Mosque and I’m appalled that it was potentially started by arson. Norwich is known as a city of welcome.

You may also want to watch:

“If such a crime has been committed then we are all diminished. I stand with my Muslim brothers and sisters at this sad time and commit to building the common good alongside them”.

Reverend Martin Hartley and Rach Hartley, from St Catherine’s Church in Mile Cross, and vicar of St Luke’s, Reverend Sarah Quantrill, also on the Aylsham Road, said they were shocked an attack of this nature happened in Norwich.

They added: “We stand alongside our Muslim friends and neighbours at this time. This attack does not represent who we are as a people in Norwich. We pray that the mosque is quickly repaired and look forward to welcoming the Islamic community into the Aylsham Road area when renovations are complete”.

READ MORE: Former city pub to be used as temporary mosque

Planning permission was granted for the mosque at the former pub in December 2017 but the site had remained boarded up until recent months when work got under way on the redevelopment.

A new mosque is needed to accommodate the East Anglian Islamic Centre’s growing congregation of 250 people which is currently based on Rose Lane.

Witnesses should contact Sgt Steve Harrowing at Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50641/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

‘I was in agony’ - Mum tells of lucky escape after being thrown off and kicked by horse

Karina O’Brien, from King’s Lynn, was injured after falling from her horse, Foley, at Brancaster. Images: Supplied by the family

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m appalled’ - Bishop’s message of solidarity to mosque after arson attack

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Here’s everything you need to know about Beryl’s  new e-bikes

Reporter Sabrina Johnson trials one of the new electric Beryl bikes in the city. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scores of staff members furloughed by County Hall during lockdown, report reveals

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich and Tom McCabe, the head of paid service. Picture: Neil Perry/Supplied

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill