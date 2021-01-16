Man jailed over supply of cannabis

Published: 6:00 AM January 16, 2021 Updated: 6:43 AM January 16, 2021

A man stopped in Wymondham during lockdown was found to have 3.5g of cannabis and £1,800, a court heard.

Ian James, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that police searched Chunk Elphick-Wilson after they could smell cannabis as he sat in a Ford Fiesta car in Central Hall car park on April 30 this year, during lockdown.

When they carried out a search, Elphick-Wilson admitted he had two bags of cannabis and police also found the large amount of cash.

When his phone was seized, they found messages on it which showed he had been involved in the supply of cannabis.

Mr James said that Elphick-Wilson had co-operated with police and when interviewed said that he had made about £2,500 by selling the cannabis.

Elphick-Wilson, 25, of Norwich Road, Tacolneston, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis from January 30 until April 30 last year.

The court heard he was of previous good character.

Richard Kelly, for Elphick-Wilson, said that at the time he had been addicted to cannabis but had now sought help.

"He has expressed genuine remorse."

He said Elphick-Wilson was of positive good character and had done something about his addiction to cannabis since his arrest.

His said that his involvement was over a short period of time.

Jailing him for 10 months suspended for 21 months, Judge Katharine Moore said that he had been out and about during lockdown dealing cannabis.

She said: "It is perfectly clear the nature of your cannabis dealing was commercial motivation and not confined to a single group of people that you knew."

However she said there was strong personal mitigation and he was of previous good character.

She also ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work and imposed an eight-week curfew.

However she warned him: "Were you to do it again then the outcome would be immediate custody."

She adjourned a confiscation hearing.