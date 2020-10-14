Man walked into hotel with two knives after fears he was being ‘mugged off’

The Globe Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A man who armed himself with two knives was quickly talked down after going to a hotel to confront someone who upset him, a court heard.

Christopher Loveridge, 50, breached a restraining order to get the knives from the home of his ex-partner and then he went to the Globe Hotel in Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, armed with the weapons, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said staff at the hotel had been warned by Loveridge’s ex-partner what was happening and barred him from coming into the premises as they told him they believed he was in possession of knives.

Mr Morgans said Loveridge was quickly calmed down by his ex-partner and knowing police had been called he placed the knives in the boot of her car.

When arrested Loveridge had said he that he did not want to let himself be “mugged off.”

In the dock Loveridge remarked to the judge: “I realised I was being stupid as soon as I got there.”

Loveridge, of Wisbech Road, King’s Lynn, admitted possession of a bladed article and breaching a restraining order on July 11, this year.

After hearing about the number of health problems suffered by Loveridge, Judge Andrew Shaw imposed an eight month jail sentence suspended for two years.

He told Loveridge that he could have inflicted serious injury with the knives: “What really saves you is that you are so easily talked back from this and sat in a car waiting for police to come, knowing they had been called.”

He added: “It is quite frightening as it could so easily have gone a different way.”

He said that if Loveridge was younger and in better health he would have gone straight to jail.

He said under the order he would get help from probation, but said if he breached the order then the court would have no choice but to jail him.

He told him: “I want you to have help and support.”

Isobel Ascherson, for Loveridge, said he had a number of health issues and suffered from depression and took a variety of different medication.

She said there had been some provocation but said he quickly disarmed himself when he got to the hotel.

“By that time he had lost any intention before there was any risk to public order,” she said.