Man faces further hearing over attempted murder and kidnapping

Christine Cunningham

Published: 2:55 PM July 16, 2021   
Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A man charged with kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman is to have a further hearing later this month.

Christopher Crichton, 32, of Park Street, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was excused his appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and no charges have yet been put in court to the defendant.

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and asked that a further hearing be held on July 28.

Andrew Thompson appeared for Crichton.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the hearing and asked that Crichton appears at the next court date over a link.

Norfolk police had been called after reports of a woman seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, in April this year, before being driven away from the address.

Suffolk police were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton, near Ipswich.

She was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, with serious injuries.


