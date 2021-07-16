Man faces further hearing over attempted murder and kidnapping
- Credit: Reece Hanson
A man charged with kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman is to have a further hearing later this month.
Christopher Crichton, 32, of Park Street, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was excused his appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and no charges have yet been put in court to the defendant.
Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and asked that a further hearing be held on July 28.
Andrew Thompson appeared for Crichton.
Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the hearing and asked that Crichton appears at the next court date over a link.
Norfolk police had been called after reports of a woman seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, in April this year, before being driven away from the address.
Suffolk police were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton, near Ipswich.
Most Read
- 1 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
- 2 Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury
- 3 'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years
- 4 School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
- 5 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
- 6 Hunt for man who chased girl and pulled knife on teenage boys
- 7 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
- 8 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
- 9 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
- 10 High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case
She was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, with serious injuries.