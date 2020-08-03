Search

Advanced search

Norfolk solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

PUBLISHED: 16:56 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 03 August 2020

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A Norfolk solicitor has been struck off after transferring more than £29,000 from clients’ bank accounts to keep his company within its overdraft limit.

Christopher Bentley was found to have acted dishonestly following a solicitor’s disciplinary tribunal held on Monday, August 3.

The 51-year-old, who did not attend the tribunal held on Zoom, transferred £29,345.20 from the bank accounts of four clients in six different transfers between April 2019 and April 2018, in attempts to keep his Great Yarmouth-based firm - Cole, Bentley and Co. - within their overdraft limit.

The company closed in September 2019 following a seven-month investigation from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), which had been prompted by a complaint from the step-son of one of the clients.

The client, a serving prisoner at the time, had paid £15,000 to the firm for an appeal in July 2017, which was later abandoned in December of that year.

Inderjit Johal, representing the SRA, said: “In all four client matters, the firm acted in defence of criminal proceedings on behalf of privately-paying clients.

“At the time of the improper transfers, the firm’s office account was close to their overdraft limit of £25,000 and the money was used for his drawings, staff wages and office overheads.

“Without these improper transfers, the office current account would have exceeded the overdraft limit in each case, in some instances by several thousand pounds.

“We do not accept these transfers were errors or mistakes, but that it was a pattern of behaviour where he was transfering money to keep the account within the overdraft limit after exceeding it, or in anticipation of pending payments.”

During the investigation, Bentley claimed the transfers, which included £2,400, £8,040 and £4,000 from the client, as well as £2,905.20 from a second client, were “errors”.

Mr Johal said: “He claimed they were simply errors, saying he had transfered money to the office account to replace money he thought he had paid from that account in a cheque, when the cheques were in fact drawn from the client account.”

Bentley also transferred £6,000 from two more clients, which he claimed was “justified for costs owed to the firm,” although invoices for the transfers were only sent more than two months later.

He was ordered to pay costs of £18,794.12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Renowned food critic Giles Coren heaps praise on Norfolk restaurant

Chef patron Ben Handley behind the bar at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, which was reviewed by Giles Coren in The Sunday Times Picture: AWPR

Market stall greengrocer launches online fruit and veg hampers

The deluxe family fruit and veg box by Mike, Debs & Sons greengrocer on the Norwich market. Inset: Brendan, Debs, Mike and James Read. Picture: Mike, Debs & Sons