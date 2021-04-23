News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-soldier admits having two knives in city centre

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:26 PM April 23, 2021   
Former soldier admits having two knives - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A former soldier, who admitted having two knives in Exchange Street, in Norwich, told a judge he made a mistake by taking them out with him.

Chris Haystead, 51, of George Pope Close, Norwich, pleaded guilty to having a lock knife on January 20, this year, in Exchange Street.

He also pleaded guilty to a possession of a knife on the same date.

Haystead, who the court heard served in the Royal Anglian Regiment,  spoke up during the hearing at Norwich Crown Court to tell the judge: "I made a mistake. I should have left them at home." 

His barrister Andrew Thompson said Haystead had during his time as a soldier served in Bosnia, in 1995.

Gareth Hughes appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Recorder John Hardy QC adjourned the case for reports. Haystead is due to be sentenced on May 27.

Recorder Hardy told him: "No promises can be made about this."


