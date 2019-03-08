Father whose young children did not have seat belts on 'complained' when pulled ove

A father whose two young children weren't wearing their seat belts complained to police when he was pulled over because it meant he would now have to buy child seats.

https://twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice/status/1131897131369979904

The driver was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) by Great Yarmouth police on Friday afternoon and could face a further penalty.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth police said: "TOR issued to a driver who allowed his two very young children to be driven about with no seat belts or child seats.

"They were playing in the back and the driver complained he will now have to spend money on the seats. The consequences don't bare thinking about..."

