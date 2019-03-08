Search

Advanced search

Children as young as 12 making threats with knives in schools

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 October 2019

Children as young as 12 have used knives to make threats in Norfolk schools. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Children as young as 12 have used knives to make threats in Norfolk schools. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Children as young as 12 are using knives to threaten people in schools as officers target year eight and nine pupils to try to intervene.

Anne Bartlett, left, with Inspector Bex Brown of Norfolk Constabulary. Mrs Barlett's son, Kyle, was killed in a fight by one punch. She launched the One Punch Can Kill campaign and is touring schools in Norfolk.Anne Bartlett, left, with Inspector Bex Brown of Norfolk Constabulary. Mrs Barlett's son, Kyle, was killed in a fight by one punch. She launched the One Punch Can Kill campaign and is touring schools in Norfolk.

Figures released by Norfolk Constabulary have revealed the extent of weapons brought into schools in Norfolk since 2017.

The overwhelming majority are knives, but students have also been caught with knuckle dusters, sharpened fidget spinners, a wooden stake and a pencil sharpener blade in our schools.

The youngest caught with a bladed weapon in the last three years was just seven years old, while the average age is younger than 13.

And while the number of weapons being brought into schools has remained static, more of them are being used to threaten.

Two incidents of threatening with a weapon on school premises were recorded in 2017-18. By the following year there were nine.

Including possession offences, 2017-18 saw 37 offences and 2018-19 saw 42.

A quarter of the incidents are dealt with by the school or another public body, but police have brought charges against four students.

Another five could not be prosecuted as they were under the age of criminal responsibility.

You may also want to watch:

Police have officers working alongside schools in the Safer Schools Partnership, and have been rolling out educational material warning against the dangers of knife crime and county lines.

Inspector Bex Brown said: "Norfolk does not have a big knife crime problem but we have seen the impact knife crime can have on victims, their families and the wider community.

"By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.

"Officers from the Safer Schools Partnership have been working closely with schools to educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife. Last year we launched a short weapons film, which has been shown in every high school across Norfolk and is available to view on social media.

"The thought provoking film, which was produced with help from young people from local schools, highlights the issues around carrying knives and how easily things can go wrong. We want young people to think about making the right choices as those choices could ultimately end a life or save a life.

"Each year, Norfolk Constabulary delivers 'knife crime' presentations to all year nine students, and 'county lines' presentations to all Year 8 students in Norfolk's 53 state secondary schools and 13 additional educational establishments in the county.

"We also work closely with Norfolk Youth Offending Team to ensure appropriate interventions are put in place whenever offences are committed to prevent further offending by young people."

Most Read

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Great Yarmouth landmark ‘in danger of collapse’

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two new Norwich buildings declared ‘at risk’ of being lost

Bishop Salmon's Porch, left, and 28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Great Yarmouth landmark ‘in danger of collapse’

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children as young as 12 making threats with knives in schools

Children as young as 12 have used knives to make threats in Norfolk schools. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists