Paedophile had ‘no access to children’ on charity trip

Adam Wyles: PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

The boss of a charity that supports children with disabilities said a paedophile who tricked them into letting him drive on a European trip had no access to any children or young people.

Adam Wyles, 32, had been given a three year community order with supervision after he was convicted of possession of indecent images of children.

He was also subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), which had a number of requirements to keep him away from children.

But Norwich Crown Court heard Wyles, of Sycamore Avenue, Great Yarmouth, failed to comply with the notification requirements by taking the trip to Europe with Peterborough-based Little Miracles in October last year.

In a statement after the case concluded, Michelle King, chief executive of the charity, said: “At Little Miracles we take safeguarding our families very seriously.

“Mr Wyles took part in a charity fundraiser in October 2019. At no point did he have any access to any children, young people or families and we have strict policies and procedures for anyone who works or volunteers for us.

“The law does not allow any charity to undertake any checks under the Disclosure and Barring Service for members of the public fundraising - we did however complete all checks that we were legally allowed to do.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the investigating officers for their professionalism and support throughout this process.”

The court had heard the trip for the Peterborough-based charity was referred to as a “jail break” to “see how far they could get in 36 hours without spending any money”.

He said Wyles made contact with the charity via LinkedIn to offer his services to them for the jail break.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Wyles, who had not informed them of his previous convictions, drove the charity’s coach down to the south coast.

Little Miracles then asked him to drive them to France and Germany before returning to the UK, in breach of his order.

Wyles, who also admitted other offences, including failing to comply with the requirements of the order and possession of indecent images, was last month jailed for a total of 27 months.