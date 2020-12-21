Young girl suffered back fractures in A47 crash

Published: 1:00 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 1:02 PM December 21, 2020

The A47 Acle straight which runs between the village of Acle and Great Yarmouth for about 8 miles.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

A young girl suffered fractures to her back after a crash on the A47 at Great Yarmouth, a court has heard.

Robert Walker, 72, had been driving his Volvo on the A47 Acle Straight.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard there was a crash after Walker went into the back of an Astra vehicle in front which had been braking and was pushed into the rear of the vehicle infront.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said one of the children in the car in front suffered fractures to her vertebrate and a boy in the car suffered whiplash.

Walker, of Drayton High Road, Drayton, appeared in court on Monday (December 21) having admitted driving without due care and attention on August 20 this year.

Walker, who represented himself, said he had braked but could not stop in time.

He was given five penalty points, was fined £290, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

