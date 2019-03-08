Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty Archant

Police have reported the driver of a coach that was carrying children for failing to stop at a red light at a busy junction on the A11.

Officers patrolling the dual carriageway at Barton Mills pulled over the vehicle which was full of youngsters after it ran the stop light at the Fiveways roundabout on Saturday afternoon (April 13).

Traffic lights, intended to improve traffic flows for drivers from the A1065, Mildenhall and local villages, were installed on the busy roundabout at the end of 2018.

The safety scheme also included new road signs, traffic sensing loops and hard standings for police mobile speed enforcement.