Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Toddler found in car not wearing seatbelt and driver had no licence

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:14 AM April 19, 2021   
Police found out a toddler in this Ford Focus was not wearing a seatbelt, and the driver was uninsured and didn't have a valid licence. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Three passengers were found to not be wearing a seatbelt in a car being driven by someone who was unlicensed and uninsured.

The discovery was made after police stopped a light blue Ford Focus in Great Yarmouth on Sunday.

After pulling the car over, officers found the three people in the back, including a toddler, were not wearing their seatbelt.

And while carrying out their checks at the scene they found out that the person behind the wheel did not hold a valid driver's licence or the correct insurance.

The two adults in the car were "dealt with" for the numerous offences, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said.

