Man fought with pitbulls that shook Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name) Archant

An off-duty policeman had to literally fight off two dogs after they attacked his pet chihuahua.

The 55-year-old man, who does not wish to be named, was walking with his wife, also 55, near the Lobster pub in High Street, Sheringham when it happened.

The couple live in Holt but are soon moving to Sheringham and love walking along its Promenade.

The man said: “My wife and I were having a lovely walk with our two-year-old chihuahua Albie when two pitbull-type dogs came from nowhere. They had no leads, collars and no owner.

“The more aggressive of the two attacked Albie. It was shaking Albie like it was a rag-doll.

“I had to jump on top of it and punch it and physically fight it, literally with everything I had.

“My wife rushed Albie to the vets whilst I held onto the dogs with help from members of the public.

“My wife also got bites and had to have hospital treatment. She had a tetanus injection and is now on antibiotics. I grazed my arm as I had to punch the dog to stop it attacking Albie. It was snarling and vicious.”

Albie sadly lost the fight for life at Glaven Vets in Holt on the following night.

He added: “I am a police officer with Norfolk police and I am so scared that this will happen again with people not having control of their dogs, especially now the weather is getting nicer and there are more dogs at Norfolk beaches.

“This could easily have been a small child. The owner of the dog did not come forward and was only traced by the micro-chip on one of the dogs.”

The two dogs were seized at the scene by the police dog unit and are now at a dangerous dogs pound. The man said they could be put down and their owner could face criminal charges.

He added: “It breaks your heart what happened. My wife and I are now having go through the trauma of it.”

It happened at about 6.30pm on Thursday, June 18.