Pub landlord admits driving while disqualified

Paul Vials, landlord of the Cherry Tree pub in Costessey, admitted driving while disqualified Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A pub landlord has been urged to drive with caution after he was caught driving while disqualified, a court has heard.

Paul Vials, 55, landlord of the Cherry Tree pub on Dereham Road, Costessey, was caught driving a Suzuki Vitara on Norwich Road, Costessey on May 21 this year while he was disqualified.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard a six-month disqualification had been imposed after he was convicted, in his absence, at an earlier magistrates court hearing in March this year.

The disqualification, which expired on September 9 this year, came after Vials was caught speeding on the A1074 Dereham Road at Costessey on September 19 last year.

Vials was caught by a speed camera doing 37mph in the 30mph limit.

Vials attended court on Wednesday (September 23) when the cases were re-opened so he could properly enter pleas to the offences.

He told the court he had not been aware of the initial proceedings but pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in May this year.

The defendant also admitted the speeding offence.

Natasha Baker, mitigating for Vials, said the defendant had delayed in informing the DVLA about a change in address as he had been taking over a public house.

She said Vials accepted it was his error in not notifying the DVLA of his change of address.

Miss Baker told the court that it was not a case of Vials having disregarded a court order as “he wasn’t aware of it”.

She also added that it had not been poor driving that drew the police’s attention to him, only that he had been driving while disqualified.

Vials had his licence endorsed with three points and was fined £150 for the speeding matter.

For the offence of driving while disqualified he was fined £500, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £65 victim surcharge.

Anita Hennington, chair of the bench of magistrates, said: “You’ve been very fortunate today.

“You’ve now got a considerable amount of points on your licence. I would urge you to drive with caution.”