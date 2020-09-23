Search

Advanced search

Pub landlord admits driving while disqualified

PUBLISHED: 13:39 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 23 September 2020

Paul Vials, landlord of the Cherry Tree pub in Costessey, admitted driving while disqualified Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paul Vials, landlord of the Cherry Tree pub in Costessey, admitted driving while disqualified Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A pub landlord has been urged to drive with caution after he was caught driving while disqualified, a court has heard.

Paul Vials, 55, landlord of the Cherry Tree pub on Dereham Road, Costessey, was caught driving a Suzuki Vitara on Norwich Road, Costessey on May 21 this year while he was disqualified.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard a six-month disqualification had been imposed after he was convicted, in his absence, at an earlier magistrates court hearing in March this year.

The disqualification, which expired on September 9 this year, came after Vials was caught speeding on the A1074 Dereham Road at Costessey on September 19 last year.

Vials was caught by a speed camera doing 37mph in the 30mph limit.

Vials attended court on Wednesday (September 23) when the cases were re-opened so he could properly enter pleas to the offences.

He told the court he had not been aware of the initial proceedings but pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in May this year.

The defendant also admitted the speeding offence.

Natasha Baker, mitigating for Vials, said the defendant had delayed in informing the DVLA about a change in address as he had been taking over a public house.

She said Vials accepted it was his error in not notifying the DVLA of his change of address.

Miss Baker told the court that it was not a case of Vials having disregarded a court order as “he wasn’t aware of it”.

She also added that it had not been poor driving that drew the police’s attention to him, only that he had been driving while disqualified.

Vials had his licence endorsed with three points and was fined £150 for the speeding matter.

For the offence of driving while disqualified he was fined £500, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £65 victim surcharge.

Anita Hennington, chair of the bench of magistrates, said: “You’ve been very fortunate today.

“You’ve now got a considerable amount of points on your licence. I would urge you to drive with caution.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases confirmed in eight Norfolk schools - but no outbreaks

Wymondham High Academy is among schools which has had a positive coronavirus case. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer restaurant hits back at Tripadvisor to get racist review removed

Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘Last little pub in town’ set to close following lack of customers

Ann Cameron Smith, owner of the Cock Tavern in Downham Market, has announced she will be closing on September 30. Picture: Sarah Hussain

‘A struggle humanity will win’ - Boris Johnson urges public to stick to coronavirus rules in televised speech

Video grab taken from BBC of prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

EFL chief pleads for financial support for clubs after supporters return paused

EFL chairman Rick Parry has called upon the government to offer clubs with suitable financial support after announcing they could be without supporters for six months. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Images