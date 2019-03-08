Search

Lowestoft woman led police on chase through town after crashing into van

PUBLISHED: 08:27 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 30 May 2019

Carlton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google.

Archant

A drink driver crashed into a van in front of police before leading officers on a chase through Lowestoft, a court heard.

Charlotte Franklin, of Bruce Street, Lowestoft, was seen driving her Hyundai into the side of a van on Carlton Road at 1am on May 6, before twice speeding away as officers approached.

Jen Walker, prosecuting, said: "Officers had a clear view and could see she was driving. They turned on their blue lights and she sped away.

"Her headlights were not illuminated and the car initially came to a stop. Officers got out to talk to her but she sped away again.

"They found her again on a driveway in a dead-end street. She was moving backwards and forwards after police blocked her in, and one officer used his baton to smash the car window and remove her keys."

Franklin was caught with 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

James Hartley, defending, said: "This is the first time she has been in court and she realises she has transgressed in a major way.

"She incurred two speeding offences within the first two years of her getting her licence so no longer holds a full one, and she has failed her theory test six times since.

"The car was on finance so she still has it and her mother is insured to use it.

"It was a bank holiday and she doesn't usually drink but had shots and cider.

"She is at a total loss as to why she got in her car and she drove seemingly unconsciously."

Franklin, who had been working in a restaurant from 8.45am until 10pm that day, admitted to failing to stop when directed by a police officer, drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 29, Franklin was handed an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years. She must also pay a fine of £200, court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

