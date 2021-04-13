News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prisoner found with phones in Norfolk jail gets extended term

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 1:45 PM April 13, 2021   
Charlie Ogilvie had his sentence extended by 27 months after being found with mobile phones in Wayland Prison

Charlie Ogilvie had his sentence extended by 27 months after being found with mobile phones in Wayland Prison - Credit: Merseyside Police

A 24-year-old prisoner who was found with mobile phones while in a Norfolk jail has had his sentence extended for a second time.

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

HMP Wayland Prison - Credit: Ian Burt

At Liverpool Crown Court on April 12, Charlie Ogilvie, from Moreton, Wirral, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a prohibited item while at Wayland Prison, near Watton.

The court heard how Ogilvie had been found with multiple mobile phones while serving his sentence.

He was originally imprisoned for smuggling an ounce of cannabis in baby clothing into Altcourse Prison in Fazakerley, Liverpool.

Members of the Independent Monitoring Boards at HMP Norwich and HMP Wayland (pictured) have revealed

A 24-year-old from Liverpool who was found with mobile phones while in a Norfolk prison has had his sentence extended for a second time. - Credit: Archant

Judge Ford said: "Possession of mobile phones is a very serious problem in custody as they are used to commit offences in custody and also due to trade of that sort.  

"If this was your first conviction then the outcome of this case would be very different. I cannot recall a record with so many similar offences on it."

O'Gilvie previously had his sentence increased by four months in 2016 for the same crime.

He will now serve an extra 27 months, nine for each offence, in HMP Liverpool after being sentenced on Monday.

Judge Ford continued: "Once serving custody then secreted about yourself, phones and blades.  

"You only have yourself to blame “a man who kicks the same stone twice deserves to break his foot”.

"Anyone who commits offences with the regularity you do must expect immediate custody. 

"Anyone who considers this must understand that the courts take a very serious view."

DC Matt McKay, from the Breckland prison liaison team, said: "I hope this sentence deters those who might consider trafficking these devices into prisons.

"They cause huge amounts of disorder, bullying and violence for the general prison population but also for our colleagues within the prison service who have to deal with the aftermath of such behaviour."

